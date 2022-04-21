Attack on Titan Earns the Winter Season's Top Prize in New Poll

✖

The story of Attack on Titan has spent its four seasons draped in mystery as the citizens of Paradis Island struggle with a bevy of human-eating behemoths, as well as an outer world that despites the Eldian race. With the final season shifting the power structure of the never-ending war, it seems that the dark anime franchise was voted as the most popular anime of the recent winter season as fans voted for the story of the Scout Regiment against some other heavy hitters from the anime world.

The poll was held by Japanese website, Filmarks, asking fans which anime series that were broadcast from December 5th, 2021, to January 30th, 2022, with Attack on Titan overtaking some truly heavy hitters in the medium of anime. Following Attack on Titan's final season were the likes of Sanrio's Aggretsuko and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which have become two of the biggest anime series that are exclusive to Netflix. Following these Netflix originals, the likes of The Heike Story, Demon Slayer, Teasing Master Takagi-San, My Dress-Up Darling, Akebi's Sailor UNiform, The Orbital Children, and Police in a Pod rounding out the top ten list of "highest-rated anime by Japanese Fans for Winter 2022".

Attack on Titan is set to come to an end with, reportedly, four one-hour-long specials that will follow the Scout Regiment on a collision course with Eren Jaeger, with the previous final episode seeing Armin, Mikasa, and the other soldiers managing to capture an airship. Unfortunately, it seems that the Survey Corps won't be able to make it in time to stop Eren from crushing a number of innocents beneath the feet of the Rumbling, as the season finale sees the youngest Jaeger storming Marley to accomplish his genocidal goal.

Studio MAPPA will once again be returning to animating duties for the final episodes of the dark anime series, with the animation studio having quite the dance card when it comes to upcoming animes. With this year set to see the release of Chainsaw Man, Dance Dance Danseur, and Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku, MAPPA is certainly creating quite a few stories in its history.

Via Cruncyroll