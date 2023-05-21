Attack on Titan Cosplay Armors Up With the Armored Titan

Attack on Titan kicked off the final run of its anime earlier this year with a new special episode beginning the final battle, and now one awesome Attack on Titan cosplay is armoring up for what's to come with a cool take on Reiner Braun's Armored Titan! Attack on Titan Season 4 returned for the third and final part of the anime series earlier this year, but it was soon confirmed that there's still one final battle left to come in the official anime adaptation that will be hitting our screens later this Fall. A final battle that will feature Reiner in a major way.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will be hitting for its final moments later this year with an explosive final battle that will bring it all to an end, and fans will get to see each of the characters making one final stand against Eren Yeager and put a stop to the Rumbling once and for all. Now artist @cobaltcosplay on Instagram is readying Reiner for what's to come by bringing the Armored Titan form to life in all its glory. Check it out below:

How to Get Ready for Attack on Titan's Series Finale

If you wanted to jump into the first half of Attack on Titan's big finale before the anime comes to an end later this year, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu (along with the previous four seasons currently available). The second and final Attack on Titan special for the fourth season is currently scheduled for a release this Fall as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date.

As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first half of the grand finale special as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

What are you hoping to see from the Armored Titan in Attack on Titan's grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!