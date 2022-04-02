Attack On Titan Art Places The Founding Titan In The Franchise of Berserk

Attack on Titan’s anime adaptation has yet to reveal how it will come to an end, with many fans debating if a feature-length film is in the works as the series finale is only hours away. Now, before the end arrives, one fan artist has imagined what the Founding Titan, Ymir, would have looked like under the pen of Kentaro Miura within the dark world he had created in Berserk, which introduced fans to Guts, Griffith, and the Band of the Hawk.

For those who need a refresher, the Founding Titan was the first Titan to ever emerge from the anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama, with the young girl Ymir leading quite the tragic life despite the power at her finger tips. With the young girl eventually falling under the way of the Eldian King, she used her Titan abilities to put her country on the top of the food chain in the world, continuing to spread the power of the Titans by gruesomely offering her body to her children to consume. With Eren Jaeger convincing Ymir to loan him her powers, the power dynamic of the franchise has shifted as Eren’s former friends must now attempt to stop his genocidal rampage.

Reddit Artist Hey Gramz shared this fresh take on Ymir in her Titan form, imagining the twisted form in the dark world created by Kentaro Miura that continues to have a passionate fanbase thanks to the passionate story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk:

With the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura, fans of Berserk aren’t sure if the series’ manga will continue or if the final chapter from the series’ creator will be the story’s last. Young Animal, the publishers of Berserk over the decades, have yet to reveal if Miura’s assistants might continue the series in the future, though we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if we one day see Guts and the Band of the Hawk return with a new anime adaptation considering how beloved the anime franchise has become.

What do you think of this fusion art between two of the darkest anime franchises in the world today?