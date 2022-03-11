Batman Joins Berserk’s Dark World in Special Crossover Art

The world of manga and North American comic books have crossed over more than a few times in the past, with the likes of Deadpool, Joker, Superman, and others getting their own sotries in the medium of manga. With the Dark Knight recently making bank in theaters with The Batman hitting theaters, one fan has imagined two of the major players from the dark anime franchise, Berserk, as Batman and Catwoman, once again bringing together the two mediums of storytelling.

Last year saw the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, passing away, leaving a giant void within the world of manga and leaving the story of the Band of the Hawk unfinished. With fans of the dark franchise debating whether the series should continue under the artistic skills of Miura’s assistants, it seems that readers might never see a final battle between Guts and Griffith. On the anime front, Berserk currently has no plans revealed for a new anime adaptation, with the last time that Guts saw the small screen seeing the Berserk anime series that arrived in 2016 and garnered two seasons before coming to a close but leaving plenty of stories from the manga that have yet to be animated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Reddit User shared this impressive fusion artwork by artist Forest Jeager, that sees Guts and Casca side-by-side in a similar position as Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoe Kravetz’s Catwoman, the leading couple of Warner Bros’ latest blockbuster in The Batman from director Matt Reeves:

The Batman has yet to confirm officially that a sequel is in the works, though considering the popularity and profits of the latest cinematic story in Gotham City, it’s most likely only a matter of time before we once again see Pattinson dawning the cape and cowl. While Batman doesn’t currently have an anime series of his own running, Batman: Gotham Knights and Batman: Ninja are two examples of stories that work well at placing the Dark Knight into the medium of anime.

What do you think of this perfectly dark fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Black Swordsman.