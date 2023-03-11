Attack on Titan Creates Its Most Bizarre Merchandise

Attack on Titan has unleashed the Rumbling on the world in its final episodes. Eren Jaeger has gained the power of the Founding Titan and is leading an army of Colossal Titans on all those who turned their back on the Eldians and showed them nothing but hate. While the dark anime franchise hasn't shied away from merchandise in the past, the latest items from Hajime Isayam's creation hitting Japan might both be the weirdest and most appropriate to help people survive a real-life Rumbling.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 has been a long-awaited anime event, with MAPPA returning to the adaptation that has changed the game in the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldian race. As Eren believes that the only way to peace is by exterminating everyone outside of Paradis island, a new Scout Regiment has formed in an effort to stop him. The new Survey Corps features the likes of Mikasa, Armin, and Levi teaming up with former enemies in Reiner, Annie, and Pieck. With one episode left before the television series ends, MAPPA has promised that the Attack on Titan final season finale will arrive later this year.

Attack on Titan: Disaster Prevention Set

Comic Natalie unearthed the recently released Attack on Titan "Disaster Prevention Goods Set" which includes some wild items that would help in an emergency. The set includes a "Can of Bologna Survey Corps 6-Can Set", along with a pouch, water bottles, whistle, and several other key items. Luckily, we have yet to see a real-life Rumbling happen and while chances of survival would be slim to nill, it wouldn't be a bad idea to be prepared.

(Photo: Bologna FC)

(Photo: Bologna FC)

As was shown in the previous episode of the anime, it seemed as though nothing was able to survive the destructive path left in the wake of the army of Colossal Titans. Even if you were able to dodge the giant feet that made up the Rumbling, the heat that was erupting from the Colossals would burn you to a crisp, as was seen with the death of fan-favorite Hange. At present, there hasn't been word that these kits will make their way to North America, though considering how popular Attack on Titan has become in the West, perhaps we'll see them rumble their way over at some point in the future.