Attack on Titan: Here's the View That Inspired the Hit Series

Attack on Titan season 4 is back, and there is just one more episode left of the anime to go before its story wraps. After more than a decade, Eren's journey is coming to an end, and Attack on Titan fans will be the first to admit he's come a long way. From then to now, Eren is hardly the same person creator Hajime Isayama introduced us to. His roots go deep, and in honor of Attack on Titan season 4, fans are looking back at how the manga even came to be.

And as you can see below, Isayama's inspiration may not be what you expected. The creator of Attack on Titan thought up the story while living in his hometown, and its massive dam sparked the idea that we've come to love.

For those who don't know, Isayama is from Hita City in Japan's Oita Prefecture. The area has plenty of life in its cities, but Hita City is known for its gorgeous fields and waterways. In fact, Hita City is home to the Oyama Dam, and the massive structure is what inspired Isayama to create humanity's final walls.

Yes, Wall Rose and the like came to life all thanks to this dam. In previous interviews, the creator of Attack on Titan said he would sit at the dam and stare up at its imposing walls. The giant structure and Hita City's basin made Isayama wonder what would life be like if they never knew what was beyond those walls. And after thinking on his story pitch, Attack on Titan's manga was born.

Of course, Oyama Dam has now become a tourist destination for fans of Attack on Titan. With Attack on Titan season 4 wrapping up soon, Hita City has put a spotlight on the structure by way of a special tribute. Before the Attack on Titan manga ended, the city erected statues of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin before the dam. The trio is posed looking up at the wall just like Isayama used to before his manga hit it big. So if you ever want an idea of what Eren felt like as a child living in Wall Maria, you best visit the Oita Prefecture someday soon.

Are you keeping up with Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 now that it is rolling out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.