Attack on Titan Season 4 Artist Breaks Silence on Hange's Final Fight

Attack on Titan season 4 made a glorious comeback this past week, and the anime fandom has talked about nothing else since. After all, the show's return marked the final era of Attack on Titan as its last episodes began. With one episode left to go, Attack on Titan fans are binging its penultimate episode time after time. And now, the animator behind its most emotional scene is breaking their silence on Attack on Titan's final season.

As you can see below, the update comes from Twitter courtesy of Jason2937tw. The artist is no stranger to the anime industry as they've worked on major series like My Hero Academia, Made in Abyss, and more. Recently, they brought their talent to Attack on Titan season 4 part 4 as they handled Hange's final fight. To celebrate the scene, the artist shared a new sketch of the soldier, and Jason shared the following note with Attack on Titan fans.

"I was in charge of the key animation for the scene where Hange takes to the battlefield. I apologize for any inconvenience caused to director Hayashi and our animation director. I'm glad I was able to create the most heart-wrenching scene with my own work. It was nice to see the end of Hange. Attack on Titan will be seen through to the end soon," he shared.

Of course, anyone who has watched Attack on Titan season 4 knows Hange has been an MVP since day one. Her bright mind and keen sense of strategy kept everyone from Levi to Armin in one piece. However, Hange's time in the series came to an end in the most recent episode of Attack on Titan season 4. The update saw the commander sacrifice her life to give Levi and the gang an escape window as Eren's cult continued to pursue our heroes. The emotional moment featured one of Attack on Titan's best ODM scenes to date, and it ended with a gut-wrenching look at the afterlife. So for those who sobbed over the scene, we have Jason to thank.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan or want to watch season 4 part 4 once more, Crunchyroll is streaming the anime's most recent episode. The final piece of Attack on Titan's series finale is slated to drop later this year. Studio MAPPA is working on the project right now, and hopefully, Jason will be contributing to the milestone moment.

Did the finale's take on Hange and her final battle live up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.