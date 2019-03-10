‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Chapter 116 Release Date

The latest chapter of Attack on Titan manga has just released in Japan, and now fans are already waiting to find out what happens next. But luckily, the next chapter has a concrete release date.

The series has confirmed that Attack on Titan Chapter 116 is scheduled for a release on April 9 in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Chapter 116 official release date, April 9th (In Japan) pic.twitter.com/KCk9X55rmP — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 9, 2019

Along with confirming the release date of the next chapter (as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter), it has been confirmed Bessatsu Shonen Magazine’s May issue will feature Attack on Titan on the cover. Fans are especially anxious to find out what comes next as the series’ most recent chapters have featured an intense back and forth between Levi and Zeke.

After some twists and turns have Zeke reveal his true intentions to betray Eldia and the Survey Corps, and things have only gotten more concerning as Eren has begun a whole new tirade of his own. Couple that with the amount of danger Levi was put in during Chapter 115, and fans will be biting their nails until April.

Season 3 Part 2 of the anime series is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan as well. If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!