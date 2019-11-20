Attack On Titan Teases the Rise of a New Founding Titan

The most recent chapters of Attack On Titan’s manga have delivered some serious bombshells when it comes to revelations about Eren Jaeger‘s past, as well as the past of the Titans themselves. As Eren and Zeke traveled back into the past to witness numerous major events in the history of their world, Eren’s new diabolical plan came into play. While Eren has been the series protagonist throughout the franchise, it’s clear that the events of this story have taken their toll on his mind as he is now attempting to “destroy the world”. Finally managing to meet with the Founding Titan, Ymir, Eren is as close as ever to achieving his goal.

Eren, meeting with Ymir during his time travelling “adventures”, begs her to pass along her power to him, making him the new “Founding Titan”, giving him more power than every before. Power enough perhaps to destroy the world as they know it. In a way, Eren’s goal is a terrifying one, but in another, the war between Marley and Eldia has been waged for hundreds of years, with both sides sustaining major casualties along the way.

While Zeke himself is justifiably freaking out and attempting to talk his brother down from his “cliff”, his words fall on deaf ears as Eren does in fact gain this new power. In quite a horrific display, the powers of the Founding Titan display themselves in the real world with a giant spinal cord shadowing the town beneath it. As both Eren’s friends, Mikasa and Armin look on in horror, it’s clear that the franchise will definitely be ending with a bang. Whether or not Jaeger will in fact “destroy the world” is yet to be seen, but it’s clear that it will be quite the show.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.