Attack on Titan Creator Reminds Fans to Wash Hands with New PSA

Attack on Titan's manga might currently be about 95 percent done at this point, but series creator Hajime Isayama is still taking time out to remind fans to wash their hands! The novel COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world at large in many significant ways (even delaying a chapter of Attack on Titan for a time), and one of the tools people have in their arsenal to combat the spread of the disease is continuing to wash their hands thoroughly before making contact with anyone else. So Isayama helped fans with a hilarious reminder.

As spotted by @AttackOnFans on Twitter, Attack on Titan series creator Hajime Isayama shared a hilarious PSA featuring Captain Levi Ackerman telling Eren Yeager, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackerman to wash their hands thoroughly too. But the kicker here in the art, however, is the fact that the trio looks so depressed while doing it.

Fans have pointed out how they look sad, tired, or some other combination of the two and have wondered why. It's pretty hilarious imagining that Levi not only told them to keep their hands clean, but has probably had them wash and re-wash several different times. At that point, it's no wonder why they're annoyed. You can check it out below:

Hajime Isayama: "Wash your hands!" 🧼🧼🧼 pic.twitter.com/FKL3Bhngfp — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 9, 2020

Attack on Titan will be coming back for the fourth and final season of the anime sometime in the near future, and Levi as well as the hand washing trio will be coming back for the final run. There are some major moments to look forward to as the Survey Corps take the action overseas to the country of Marley, and you can be sure that the biggest reveals in the series are still very much on the way. There's currently no set release window for the final season as of yet, but ComicBook.com will be here with any word as it arrives.

Have you been using this quarantine period to check out Attack on Titan? Are you excited for the fourth and final season of the anime coming our way?

