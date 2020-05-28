Attack On Titan Manga To Resume Next Month

✖

Attack On Titan is neck deep in its final arc, creating a brand new Survey Corps that is unlike anything that we've seen before and fans of the dark franchise will be happy to hear that the series will be returning with a new chapter next month! The manga, which has followed a terrifying new power dynamic shift, has changed the playing field and had readers and protagonists of the story itself have to re-consider who is in the right and who is in the wrong. With the final arc moving closer to its conclusion, this is definitely welcome news!

The war between Marley and the people of Eldian decent has heated up in the manga, with Eren and his friends venturing to the trouble nation in order to put an end to the long running war between both sides. With Eren going on a trip through time to discover the origins of the Titans themselves, Jaeger has found himself in a new position of power and the lines between "black and white" and "good and evil" have been made that much more difficult to navigate. While a release date for the fourth season has yet to be revealed, fans of the franchise are definitely waiting to see how the events of the manga will be translated to animation.

Twitter User AttackOnFans translated the update that states that the 129th chapter of Attack On Titan will be releasing on June 9th of this year, giving us the next chapter of the highly anticipated story line that looks to wrap up the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, Bessatsu Shônen magazine resumes publication on June 9th, so yeah, #AttackOnTitan chapter 129 is back this month! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/XXsTxAMObX — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 26, 2020

There are still many questions left unanswered about the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime, such as the release date and whether or not Wit Studio will indeed return to bring the series to life once again, but based on the amazing story that has been shown in the manga, it looks like we'll have a lot to look forward to when the season begins.

Are you excited to read the upcoming chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.