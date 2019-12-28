Attack on Titan Creator Is Aiming to Finish Series in 2020

To say the creator of Attack on Titan has busy this year would be putting it lightly. Hajime Isayama has been busy with the franchise whether it’s been on print or TV. Earlier in the year, the anime got huge accolades for its third season, and the manga earned plenty of rave reviews. And if all goes well, Isayama hopes he will be done with Attack on Titan before the new year runs up.

Recently, the official Twitter account for Bessatsu Shonen Magazine posted a photo for fans. It featured some art done by Isayama which shows Eren on the cover. But if you read the text, you will learn an important fact about the artist.

Eren is speaking about his goals for 2020 where he says completing the serialization of Attack on Titan is his goal. When the photo was put online, Kodansha put in the hashtag “2020 aspirations” to make things real clear, so fans are curious whether Isayama will reach his goal.

After all, the artist has been talking about his desire to wrap up Attack on Titan for some time now. Back in 2018, a special was shown in Japan that was all about Attack on Titan. It was there Isayama revealed he has a rough draft of the manga’s final panel. It was not long after the documentary that Kodansha confirmed the manga had entered its final arc. Now, fans are waiting to see what goes down in Attack on Titan‘s final moments and whether it will end on time.

