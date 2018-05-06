‘Attack on Titan’ Fans React To [SPOILER’S] Shocking Death

Attack on Titan knows the best ways to break any of its fans’ hearts. The epic series has a reputation worse than Game of Thrones when it comes to killing characters, and none of its fan-favorite soldiers are ever safe from being offed. Sadly, one heroine learned that the hard way when the manga’s latest chapter went live, and the Attack on Titan fandom cannot believe the girl is gone.

So, there are massively big spoilers for Attack on Titan below. You have been warned. Chapter 105 spoilers can be found below!

For those of you who caught up with Attack on Titan‘s manga, you know the Survey Corps said goodbye to one of its best in chapter 105. In the wake of Paradis’ ambush on Marley, the main Survey Corps crew came out alive despite the odds, but a shot from a stowaway brought Sasha Blouse’s life to an end. The heroine was brought to her knees after being shot point-blank by Gabi once the Eldian managed to sneak aboard the airship helping Paradis escape. And, after bleeding out, Connie confirmed Sasha had passed.

The shocking moment is a hard one to digest, and social media has been flooded with reactions to Sasha’s death. The heroine may not have been prominent as soldiers like Mikasa or Levi, but Sasha held a very special place with fans. Her love of food and penchant for stealing potatoes made her the perfect comic relief when Attack on Titan began. In a dreary series filled with bloodshed and apocalyptic mayhem, Sasha made fans laugh with her cheery disposition. So, you can see why her death would weigh heavily upon fans of the series.

For now, there is no telling how Sasha’s death will echo throughout Attack on Titan, but fans will not be forgetting her anytime soon. As you can see below, fans are already paying tribute to the potato-loving girl online, and many are pinning the death on Eren and Gabi’s shoulders.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Eren_Akabane

Attack on Titan: Chapter 105



Eren: What… Were Sasha’s last words?

Connie: she said “meat”

——-

Me: pic.twitter.com/tuceZaVMyX — My daily Anime (@Eren_Akabane) May 4, 2018

Honestly, how are fans not supposed to cry when Sasha goes out with a one-liner like this?

SoulDaniel69

I just read chapter 105 of attack on titan. I’m not going to say much. Here’s a pic of Sasha. Now I’m going to cry in my bed. pic.twitter.com/ytFFKwIkeR — Soul Daniel69 (@SoulDaniel69) May 3, 2018

In the face of grief, sometimes the only thing that can help is to look back to the better days when your favorite was actually – well – alive.

jenobabyboo

WHAT THE FUCK SASHA DIED IM BYE IM DROPPING ATTACK ON TITAN I’LL NEVER GONNA READ THIS AGAIN — ♡ (@jenobabyboo) May 2, 2018

If Sasha’s death is not the case for excessive caps, then what is? What is??

JohnnyHomie

they killed Sasha ? Attack On Titan is over dog cancelled — フライ少年 (@JohnnyHomie) May 4, 2018

Will you be able to move forward with Attack on Titan knowing that Sasha is dead? Or is the manga cancelled in your heart?

Slowbro698u

They killed off my number 2 waifu Sasha in Attack On Titan manga chapter 105, I am so sad right now. pic.twitter.com/euyAHZ3qoC — Slowbro698u (@Slowbro698u) May 4, 2018

It’s time the anime fandom paid respect to Sasha and her loved ones. Oh, and give their condolensces to the millions of fans who just lost their Attack on Titan waifu. Them too.

ermahrie

WHY DID OUR FAVORITE POTATO GIRL, SASHA FREAKIN BRAUS HAVE TO DIE?! Gee thanks Gabi (ノಠ益ಠ)ノ彡┻━┻ ??? #attackontitan105 pic.twitter.com/tfzIP6EEl8 — ⊹ Philline ⊹ (@ermahrie) May 4, 2018

Death is hard to accept, and the loss of Potato Girl is a hard one to swallow. Honestly, it looks like Gabi just made a bunch of new enemies…

Reissespices

|| WARNING! WARNING AOT SPOILER BELOW!



In memory of my favorite character, Sasha. She will always be remembered and missed, she always brightened the mood when thing’s were looking down. She will not die in vain. Thank you for everything Sasha. pic.twitter.com/grqQ5LIpOb — Historia™ (@Reissespices) May 5, 2018

It is hard to pick a favorite Sasha moment from Attack on Titan, but fans can relax knowing they get to see her later this year when the series’ anime returns. The show won’t be getting to her death for a bit longer.

RedMRock

Me while reading about Sasha’s death pic.twitter.com/XdHpuiuEA8 — Red (@RedMRock) May 3, 2018

Honestly, this face says it all. You don’t need a better reaction than this.