Attack On Titan Editor Gives Update on Chapter 125

With Attack On Titan looking to wrap its story this year, the next installment of the manga is continuing the dire situation that the Eldians of the Survey Corps currently find themselves in. As the war between Marley and the Eldians reaches a fever pitch, readers are left wondering whether anyone will survive the final installments of the popular franchise. Now, the editor for the manga, Kawakubo Shintaro, has given a big update for chapter 125 of Attack On Titan, leading us to believe that its arrival will be sooner than we think.

Twitter User AttackOnFans shared a translation of the tweet from Kawakubo Shintaro, with the editor letting folks know that the chapter itself has been completed, promising to continue the exploits of Eren Jaeger as he struggles with his new plan for how the world of the Titans should move forward:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, #AttackOnTitan chapter 125 is already done! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/yq9VjWvX2a — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 25, 2019

In the recent chapters of Attack On Titan, Eren Jaeger has went off the deep end, believing that the only way to end the war between the nations of Marley and Eldia is to completely eradicate everyone who isn’t of Eldian descent. Having inherited the powers of the Founding Titan thanks to a trip to the past, Eren is unleashing his brand new ability to the detriment of both friends and enemies alike.

The anime will debut for its fourth and final season later this year, promising to adapt the bloody details that we’ve been following in the Attack On Titan manga. As the previous season finished with Eren and the Survey Corps learning the truth behind the world they live in, it’s clear that the tragic events of the series will continue to the franchise’s conclusion.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.