Tokyo Ghoul Is Coming to U.S. Theaters (But With a Catch)

Good news! Tokyo Ghoul is coming to select theaters in the United States! The catch? It’s for one day only! On July 21st, Crunchyroll will be premiering a special Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration! The special celebration will consist of a compilation film featuring select episodes from Season 1 of the dark supernatural horror anime Tokyo Ghoul. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or have been meaning to add it to your watchlist, the Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration will be the perfect opportunity to basically binge the first season of Tokyo Ghoul in one go on the big screen!

Adapted from the manga of the same name by mangaka Sui Ishida, the series was serialized by Shueisha in 2011 and ran until 2014. The 14-volume manga was adapted into an anime in 2014 by Studio Pierrot. After its highly popularized initial first season, the anime continued on with multiple more 12-episode seasons until its conclusion in 2018 with Tokyo Ghoul √A, Tokyo Ghoul:re, and Tokyo Ghoul:re 2nd Season. Now get ready to bring the hype back to theaters!

A Special Theater Premiere to Sink Your Teeth Into

Ken Kaneki, a college student who tends to prefer books over people, typically tries to keep to himself, especially with the rise in ghoul-related crime. After all, in a world where flesh-eating, human-like monsters could be lurking around any corner, who wouldn’t be wary? But when he scores a date, Ken can’t pass up the opportunity to go out with the beautiful Rize Kamishiro. Unfortunately, his date turns out to be one of said ghouls, the evening turning into a fight for his life, and his resulting lifesaving operation turning Ken himself into a ghoul. Can Ken find his place within the strange new overlooked society or will his new life swallow him up?

With a voice cast including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer, Ken Takakura from Dandadan) (English dub Austin Tindle) as Ken Kaneki and Sora Amamiya (Akame from Akame ga Kill!, Aqua from KonoSuba) (English dub Brina Palencia) as Touka Kirishima, Tokyo Ghoul also features contribution from director Shuhei Morita. Alongside other anime like Space Dandy, No Game No Life, and Haikyuu!!, Tokyo Ghoul was definitely one of the most popular to come out in 2014.

Thanks to Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sink Your Teeth: A Tokyo Ghoul Celebration will be released to select theaters July 21st. The compilation film, with a total runtime of 147 minutes, will consist of six select episodes (1, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12) from Season 1. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. Want to know if you’re theater will be showing this special celebration? Be sure to check out Fandango for tickets and availability!

All three seasons of Tokyo Ghoul, as well as Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul:re, are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Let us know in the comments if you’re hyped to grab your tickets for this special Tokyo Ghoul celebration!