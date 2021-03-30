Attack on Titan Fans are in Disbelief Over the Midseason Finale's Cliffhanger
Attack on Titan fans are still in disbelief over the cliffhanger for Season 4's midseason finale! As the fourth and final season of the series continued to draw closer to its final episodes, fans had begun to worry as the anime seemed like it was setting the stage for something bigger to come for its final climax. This setup continued through to its final episode, and while there has already been a confirmation of new episodes coming in 2022, it does not ease the sting of the cliffhanger for the final episode of this first half of the season.
Episode 75 of the series ends in a reflection of how it all began. With the first real battle of the fourth and final season seeing Eren sneak his way into Marley before transforming with a surprise attack underground, the newest episode kicks off its cliffhanger in much the same way as it's revealed that Marley's forces have begun their attack on Eren and the rest of Paradis.
But the real sting comes from its final moments as it teases the rematch between Eren and Reiner that fans have been waiting for. With Eren in his full Titan form staring off against Marley's forces and the rest of the world, it's the biggest cliffhanger of the series yet as there's going to be a climactic final battle to come.
So while fans loved the final episode, that cliffhanger stung all the more. Read on to see what Attack on Titan fans are saying about this final midseason cliffhanger, and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of this ending? Are you excited to see how it ends in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
So Much Happened!
What a final fucking episode holy shit. THE OST, the twists, the reveals man AOT is goated pic.twitter.com/WEl4ztfIeq— 🏴☠️Tora-o💥💫 (@Kyogln) March 29, 2021
Tough Choices
AoT anime only’s now that part 1 of the final season is over: pic.twitter.com/5TzPTdrlUM— Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) March 30, 2021
At Least There's More on the Way!
And that’s it. That’s the final episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season.
One big cliffhanger, that’s it. Goodnight everyone!
Nah, glad we got a Part 2 announcement but damn that’s a far off date.
MAPPA knocked its out of the park with this, excellent 1st half!— Micah Delgado (@DelgadoMicah) March 29, 2021
Too Many Questions!
Eren ‘s Titan is so freaking hot! This last scene of attack on titan was it for me! 🥵🥵. But the cliffhanger 😞😭😩 and we have to wait till 2022?!!😭😭 Where’s Levi though?😒 pic.twitter.com/jtg0X7x5Ni— Dion.C.E (@DionettaEkwe) March 29, 2021
Can't Wait for this Rematch!
Arrrgghhh! The cliffhanger! Can’t wait to see Eren VS Reiner again... in their Titan form ... #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/TAcdBTMDRG— ~マズリナ~ (@mazaj_08) March 29, 2021
With that Cliffhanger Though???
They left the anime on a cliffhanger like that until next year December ?!?!!! #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/aq7hzrDC3e— 𝕯𝖎𝖔 (@anteuzi) March 29, 2021
NO WAY
THIS ATTACK ON TITAN CLIFFHANGER OMFG NO WAY THEY ENDED IT LIKE THAT— IVORY (@Ivxory) March 28, 2021
The MAPPA Team Did Great, But it Still Hurts!
I can't believe we have to wait until next year for Attack on Titan to return! I'm so sad! Super grateful to MAPPA and everyone involved in the production and they definitely deserve a break, but that cliffhanger though! 😩— Grimsabr (@grimsabr) March 30, 2021
The Wait's Gonna Be Rough...
It’s been over an hour since I watched the finale of Attack on Titan and I’m still like ya WTF and that cliffhanger 😫 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason— Amy 🍊 (@Amy_Webb97) March 28, 2021
When is Winter????
"Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will continue in Winter 2022"
me who lives in a tropical country: pic.twitter.com/b7wIYXJt0Y— ً Nojiko (@baby5donquixote) March 30, 2021