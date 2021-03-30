Attack on Titan Fans are in Disbelief Over the Midseason Finale's Cliffhanger

Attack on Titan fans are still in disbelief over the cliffhanger for Season 4's midseason finale! As the fourth and final season of the series continued to draw closer to its final episodes, fans had begun to worry as the anime seemed like it was setting the stage for something bigger to come for its final climax. This setup continued through to its final episode, and while there has already been a confirmation of new episodes coming in 2022, it does not ease the sting of the cliffhanger for the final episode of this first half of the season.

Episode 75 of the series ends in a reflection of how it all began. With the first real battle of the fourth and final season seeing Eren sneak his way into Marley before transforming with a surprise attack underground, the newest episode kicks off its cliffhanger in much the same way as it's revealed that Marley's forces have begun their attack on Eren and the rest of Paradis.

But the real sting comes from its final moments as it teases the rematch between Eren and Reiner that fans have been waiting for. With Eren in his full Titan form staring off against Marley's forces and the rest of the world, it's the biggest cliffhanger of the series yet as there's going to be a climactic final battle to come.

So while fans loved the final episode, that cliffhanger stung all the more. Read on to see what Attack on Titan fans are saying about this final midseason cliffhanger