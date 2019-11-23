Anime

Attack On Titan Fans Are Shocked by Eren’s New Goal for Humanity

Attack On Titan is not going well for a LOT of different characters on the playing field at the moment. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the “Founding Titan”, one would think that this meant that humanity was going to be ushered into a golden age thanks to his background. Unfortunately, Eren has changed and his goal is to “destroy humanity” in an effort to stop the never ending conflict between Eldia and Marley. With the most recent chapter of the manga displaying Eren’s terrifying new form, fans are reacting to the nihilstic new goals that Eren has set for himself, leaving his friends and enemies shaking in his wake.

With Attack On Titan moving closer to its finale in both the anime and the manga, with the fourth and final season dropping next year 2020, it’s clear that there most likely won’t be a happy ending for these characters. As Eren prepares to enact his horrific plan, it’s no surprise that fans are left up in arms, waiting for the other shoe to drop!

