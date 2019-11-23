Attack On Titan Fans Are Shocked by Eren’s New Goal for Humanity

Attack On Titan is not going well for a LOT of different characters on the playing field at the moment. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the “Founding Titan”, one would think that this meant that humanity was going to be ushered into a golden age thanks to his background. Unfortunately, Eren has changed and his goal is to “destroy humanity” in an effort to stop the never ending conflict between Eldia and Marley. With the most recent chapter of the manga displaying Eren’s terrifying new form, fans are reacting to the nihilstic new goals that Eren has set for himself, leaving his friends and enemies shaking in his wake.

With Attack On Titan moving closer to its finale in both the anime and the manga, with the fourth and final season dropping next year 2020, it’s clear that there most likely won’t be a happy ending for these characters. As Eren prepares to enact his horrific plan, it’s no surprise that fans are left up in arms, waiting for the other shoe to drop!

Videos by ComicBook.com

1 Million IQ

Caught up with the Attack on Titan manga and all I gotta say to that is Eren has a 10000000000 IQ — LILITH STAN (@bahamutnexus) November 21, 2019

What Else Needs To Be Said?

Yoooo #AttackOnTitan is lit! Some wild shit went down to Eren and I was like oh shit what???? — Aaron 🐻⬇️ (@rolltide_25) November 21, 2019

That Is A Threat

Eren Yeager – Attack On Titan (2019) pic.twitter.com/WdXkuOvmZF — Spencer (@fijikokoi) November 21, 2019

Love Hate Relationship

A lot of people hate Eren now but not going to lie I don’t. Interesting protagonist overall. #attackontitan pic.twitter.com/ROD1Pir2h5 — Light (@Light1Films) November 22, 2019

Love Him To Bits

Eren F* Yeager ……I love you to bits #AttackOnTitan #attackontitan123 — Bra KojoSarkcess 👑✍🏾 (@KojoStudio) November 22, 2019

Eren Has Become A Meme

Eren has just become a meme at this point lmao. #AttackOnTitan — Frank Savoca Jr. (@FrankFullmetal) November 22, 2019

Favorite Protagonist Ever

i can’t believe eren “buttmad” yeager from season 1 has managed to become one of my favorite protagonists ever in this past arc #AttackOnTitan — Ishiji (@realIshiji) November 21, 2019

I Don’t Know How To Feel

I don’t know how I feel about Eren went from wanting to destroy all titans to controlling all the titans. #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/joOasG5pa3 — Drifting~~ (@AANlol1) November 17, 2019

Naruto Reference

People watching/reading Attack on Titan but perceiving Eren as the overall villain. pic.twitter.com/uUDqEuzFpk — 👒 (@Andrew____W) November 15, 2019

Literally A Villain