Attack On Titan Reveals How Far the Rumbling Has Reached

✖

Attack On Titan is inching closer and closer to the finale of the popular dark tale, with the Survey Corps facing a threat unlike anything they have ever encountered, and with it, must now handle the horror of "the Rumbling", which has been revealed to have destroyed far more than the characters might have thought. As a newly forged Survey Corps is aiming to bring down the familiar and heart breaking threat, a line of Titans have been crashing across the nation of Marley and threatening to commit genocide against the nation that have been a part of the series' long running war!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 132, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

The Rumbling, as its called, is the line of Titans that have been released from the walls that kept the Eldians inside their city, and thanks to Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan, on top of his strength as the Attack Titan, the behemoths have been unleashed upon the people of Marley. With the Survey Corps now consisting of both Eldian and Marleyian soldiers such as Armin, Mikasa, Annie, and Reiner, Eren is certainly going to have a challenge when it comes to his "Euthanasia Plan".

(Photo: Kodansha)

As the Survey Corps finally makes their way to a harbor that has a plane, which would allow them to challenge Eren directly, they are terrified to discover that the Rumbling has actually come to them, and the line of Titans are threatening to foil their plans to save the people of Marley. What this proves is that the Rumbling has stomped their way through the majority of the nation, killing both soldiers of Marley and innocents alike in Eren's misguided attempt to end the long running war.

With the Survey Corps managing to start their plane and take off, thanks to the sacrifice of fan favorite Hange, it's clear that even if our heroes are able to stop Eren, the majority of the nation of Marley is already kaput. Needless to say, these events of the manga will surely be something to see in motion with the upcoming fourth and final season of the anime!

What did you think of the the Rumbling's assault? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!