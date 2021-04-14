Attack On Titan Final Chapter Re-Print Will Feature New Pages

✖

Attack On Titan has come to an end, with Chapter 139 of the manga bringing to a close the adventures of the Scout Regiment, but it seems as if fans of Hajime Isayama's dark epic franchise will have more content to look forward to as an upcoming reprint of the last installment will have brand new material. Though anime fans will have to wait until early next year to see how the story of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and their fellow Eldians comes to a close via Studio MAPPA's fourth and final season of the popular television series.

The fourth season of the anime certainly changed things up for the Scout Regiment, with Eren Jaeger deciding to take matters into his own hands and pulling together a band of "Jaegerists" to overthrow the Eldian military to facilitate a meeting between himself and his brother Zeke. With the "Euthanasia Plan", Eren and Zeke are attempting to free Eldians from the tragedy of the world by making sure that no "Child of Ymir" is ever born again in the future, also managing to free the world from the power of the Titans. With the first half of the fourth season coming to a close as the forces of Marley descend upon Eren, it's clear that the rest of the anime will hit the ground floor running.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Volume 34 of Attack On Titan's manga will reprint the final chapter that was already released via Kodansha Comics, including new pages written and drawn by series creator Hajime Isayama, though we have yet to learn what these new pages will contain in terms of story beats or character developments.

Attack On Titan's final chapter is fairly definitive when it comes to wrapping up the story of the never-ending war between the Children of Ymir and the nation of Marley, meaning that most likely we won't be seeing a sequel series at any point in the near future. Joining the likes of Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, Hajime Isayama's epic franchise has brought to an end Eren Jaeger's story, leaving fans debating whether or not the series ended with a finale worthy of the stories that came before it.

Via Manga Mogura