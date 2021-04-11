Attack on Titan Foreshadowed Eren's Fate Back in Episode One

✖

Attack on Titan has come to an end, and the manga finale has brought a lot into question about the series. While the anime awaits its final run next year, all eyes are on the manga when it comes to answers. After all, the finale of Attack on Titan is a controversial one to stay the least, and it seems the anime pointed to its biggest surprise years ago.

If you have read the final chapter of Attack on Titan, then you will know what's up. The story closed with chapter 139 this past week. As you can imagine, all eyes were on the release as Eren's story came to an end. And along the way, fans were left stunned when the boy died and was seemingly born anew as a bird.

The fact that first scene of s1 ep1 was the birds flying and next scene was the bird's reflection on Eren's eyes.... I can't process this!! Isamaya you brilliant fool!! #ThankYouIsayama #aot139spoilers pic.twitter.com/Vv9wUW2FyG — Ho 🇧🇩 (@chikonjilapi) April 8, 2021

Alright, so this ending has caused a lot of tension with the fandom, but it seems Attack on Titan promised it was coming. In light of the finale, fans have returned to the anime, and they noticed something damning along the way. In episode one, the first few moments seem to hint at this fate for Eren, and it is low-key clever.

As can see above, the first episode of Attack on Titan begins with a shot of the sky as a few birds fly into view. The scene is followed by a close-up shot of Eren as fans see the birds flying in the reflection of his eyes. Eren is looking to the sky with wonder as the birds fly free of the Titans beyond the walls. And now, Eren is able to do the same.

This moment is innocuous enough, but it has taken on a whole new meaning in the anime. The manga's ending for Eren has totally altered how birds are seen in the series, so we have to give kudos to Hajime Isayama for his long game here.

What do you think of this clever little detail? Did you ever see this Attack on Titan ending coming...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.