Viral Attack on Titan Cosplay Recreates Mikasa and Eren's Finale Kiss

Attack on Titan's anime run came to an end earlier this Fall after ten long years, and one awesome cosplay is helping to recreate one of the final episode's most infamous moments with Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Yeager's big kiss! Attack on Titan's big anime finale focused quite a bit on Mikasa as she was torn about the final battle itself. Knowing that killing Eren was the only way to stop the Rumbling for good, she had been stalling in order to find some other way to end the battle without killing the one she loved the most.

But ultimately that's not how it all worked out as Eren wanted Mikasa to find new love and live long after this war (though a part of him admitted he wanted to be a part of that future), and Mikasa left her feelings for Eren with him as when she dealt the final blow, she delivered an emotional kiss to his then separated head right after. This was an infamous scene in both the Attack on Titan anime and Hajime Isayama's original manga, and now it's come to life through some genius cosplay from artists digidawww10 and cosercosjm on Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Final Episode

Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia. You can catch up with Attack on Titan's entire anime run with Crunchyroll too if you wanted to rewatch the ten years worth of materials from the very beginning.

As for what to expect from the final episode of the anime itself (which released earlier this Fall), Crunchyoll teases Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 as such, "Eren, as the Founding Titan, advances on Fort Salta with countless other Titans. Appearing before the refugees, who stand on the brink of despair, are Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Conny, Reiner, Pieck, and Levi, who narrowly escaped from the rumbling. The battle between former comrades and childhood friends with Eren concludes here."

What did you think of Mikasa and Eren's kiss in Attack on Titan's finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Attack on Titan in the comments!