Attack on Titan Reveals Logo for Final Season

Attack on Titan is coming to an end whether you like it or not. In a matter of months, the show will return for its fourth and final season. With the manga on its way out, the beloved title has a little more to give to fans before all is said and done. And if you are desperate for updates, well – it seems you are in luck!

Recently, fans got a big update on the anime. Attack on Titan is set to appear at Anime Japan this March, and some big things are in store for its presentation. Not only will the event bring out some of the anime’s top stars, but the final season will drop some of its first details.

To keep fans satisfied until then, Attack on Titan did put out a little teaser. The official logo for the final season has gone live, and you can see it down below. As you can tell, the log hasn’t change much if any since it stepped out in season three, but its subtitle has shifted. Now, the logo reads “The Final Season” which adds a great bit of finality to this fourth outing.

Attack On Titan Season 4 (Final Season) Official Logo! Copyright: ©Hajime Isayama,Kodansha/”ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee. pic.twitter.com/yC2YiCw904 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 27, 2020

Of course, fans are very curious about this new season, and they are even more concerned about its production status. The show is set to debut this Fall, so fans expect to get info on season four this March. A poster would be nice to receive, but fans are most worried about the production committee overseeing Attack on Titan. After all, WIT Studio has yet to comment on the season, and to make things worse… this logo fails to name any production studio to boot!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.