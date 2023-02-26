Attack on Titan: Final Season Highlights Annie With New Poster

Attack on Titan is inching closer and closer to its grand return to screens for the first half of the anime's grand finale, and the series is getting ready for what's next with a special new poster highlighting Annie Leonhart's role in the climax! After Part 2 of the fourth and final season came to an end some time ago, it was confirmed that the series would be returning for a third and final part of the season this year. Now that these special episodes will kick off in just a few more days from the time of this writing, it's time to get hyped.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will premiere its first half this March, and has been steadily counting down to its big premiere with a slate of special posters highlighting each of the characters playing a big role in the Conclusion Arc of the anime. The latest is for Annie Leonhart, who rejoined the events of the climax towards the end of the second part and will now serve as a key ally to the rest of humanity as they fight against Eren Yeager to somehow stop the end of the world. You can check out the special Annie poster below:

What to Know for Attack on Titan's Final Season Return

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is being officially touted as the Conclusion Arc for the anime as it tackles the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. Broken up into two final anime specials, the first of these specials will be an hour long and premiere on March 3rd overseas. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episode shortly after its launch in Japan, and the second and final special is currently slated for a release at some undefined time later this year.

That also means there's still some time to catch up with the anime before it all comes to an end, and there's quite a lot of ground to cover. You can currently find the first three seasons and first two parts of the fourth season of the anime (along with a few of the OVA releases over the years) now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to jump in right at the end.

What are you hoping to see from Annie in Attack on Titan's final episodes?