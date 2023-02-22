Attack on Titan Hypes Final Season Recap Special With New Promo

Attack on Titan is gearing up to finally return for the first entry in its final slate for the final season, and the anime has dropped a new promo to help hype up a new slate of compilation specials coming to Japan ahead of the final season's return! The third part of the highly anticipated fourth and final season of the series is finally going to premiere its first major special, and that means the anime will finally start tackling the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. But it's been a while since everything went down in Part 2.

To help hype up not only the anime's big return for its first of its final two specials, Japan will be re-airing Part 2's episodes as a series of special compilations that will help fans remember what's at stake leading into the grand finale. With Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3's grand finale starting its run in just a few more days from the time of this writing, these compilation specials are hyping up their premiere with a fun new promo showing off some of Part 2's cool moments. Check it out below:

How to Be Ready for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will consist of two special length anime episodes with the first running for an hour and scheduled for a release on March 4th overseas. These specials will be adapting the final six or so chapters from Isayama's original manga run, though it has yet to be revealed whether or not the anime will adapt the extended version of the ending Isayama released following the manga's initial ending. Touted as the "Conclusion Arc," there has yet to be a proper release date revealed for the final entry in the anime's run.

It is scheduled to return for Part 2 of the grand finale some time later this year, so now is the perfect time to catch up on everything that happened so far. If you wanted to do so and catch up not only with the first two parts of Attack on Titan's final season (and the first three seasons of the series that helped to kick it all off), you can now find all of the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They'll be streaming the new specials as well.

What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's grand finale for the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!