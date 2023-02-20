Attack on Titan Promo Shares New Stills From Final Episodes

The time has almost come for Attack on Titan's return. It has been a hot minute since the anime put out any new content for fans, but that will all change next month. March will kickstart the anime's two-part series finale with a special release, and now, we have been given a new look at the comeback thanks to a huge promo overseas.

As you can see below, Shibuya Station welcomed a new promo this week, and it is all about Attack on Titan. It is there fans can spot a ton of new images from the first part of the anime's finale. From Eren to Armin and Hange, you can spot tons of familiar faces in these stills, so this promo is a definite goldmine.

Thankfully, none of the stills are necessarily spoilery unless you have read the manga. Readers will be able to contextualize some of the shots, and based on their observations, it seems part one of the series finale will be a wild ride. We are shown pieces of several devastating scenes, so Attack on Titan is going to gut-punch us all with its last outing.

⚠️ SPOILERS ⚠️



Anime scenes from Conclusion Arc (Part 1) were shown at Shibuya Station! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZHgnF7s8Y7 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 20, 2023

Currently, Attack on Titan is slated to release the first half of its series final on March 4th overseas. No formal release plan has been shared with fans stateside, but netizens are hoping the finale will hit streaming as usual. As for the finale's second part, Studio MAPPA has assured fans the special will be released in late 2023. So at long last, it seems Eren's journey on screen is coming to an end.

If you need to catch up with the anime before Attack on Titan's finale kickstart, you can find the show's current episodes over on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, creator Hajime Isayama wrapped his hit series years ago, and you can currently read every chapter courtesy of Kodansha Comics.

