Attack on Titan Announces Season 4 Dub Cast Additions

Funimation has announced new additions to the Attack on Titan English dub cast for the fourth and final season! After much anticipation, the SimulDub release of the final season will finally be making its debut on January 10th. Before that, however, the English dub of the final season will be premiering as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block on January 9th as well. So fans have been wondering who would be behind the voices of all the new characters fans have been introduced to for the first few episodes of the final season.

With the debut of the final season's SimulDub now at hand, Funimation has confirmed a new slate of cast additions for Attack on Titan's final run of the English dub. These first additions help to flesh out the new faces fans of the series meet in the Marley region, which has been the focus of the final season's first slate of episodes thus far with its original release in Japan.

The new additions to the cast for Attack on Titan's final season break down as such:

Falco - Bryson Baugus (Haikyu!!; Saint Seiya)

Gabi - Lindsay Seidel (The Quintessential Quintuplets, Assassination Classroom)

Udo - Ry McKeand (Gleipnir, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen)

Zofia - Katelyn Gault (Little Witch Academia, The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Colt - Griffin Burns (Devilman: Crybaby, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia)

Galliard - Kellen Goff (My Hero Academia, Akudama Drive)

Koslow - Mick Wingert (Bungo Stray Dogs, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Magath - Neil Kaplan (Digimon Adventure 02, Promare)

These newest additions to the cast make up the next generation of warrior candidates in Marley, and that's something that will be explored through the first few episodes of the final season. The final season's focus thus far is to explore the region on the other side of the ocean teased by the third season's finale, so fans waiting to see more are in for quite an eye-opening introduction!

What do you think of these newest additions to Attack on Titan's English dub cast? Will you be checking out the dub for the final season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!