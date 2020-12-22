Attack on Titan Season 4 Confirms Toonami Premiere Date

✖

Toonami has confirmed the premiere date for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season! As one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the fourth season of the fan favorite anime series finally made its debut in December. With a few episodes under its belt as of this writing, fans have been waiting to find out when Funimation would debut the SimulDub release of Attack on Titan's final outing. Now English dub fans are in luck as now we have a more narrow window for the dub's release with the confirmation that Attack on Titan is coming back to Toonami next month!

Toonami has announced that Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be joining the line-up on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12:30AM. With the re-addition of Attack on Titan to the block, Toonami has also confirmed that January 2021 will usher in a new expansion as it will be getting an additional half hour of air time on Adult Swim. So starting in January, the block will be running from midnight to 4:00AM EST! You can see the official announcement from Toonami's Facebook page below:

The new Toonami line-up as of January 9, 2021 breaks down as such:

12:00AM - Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM - Attack on Titan Final Season

1:00AM - Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld

1:30AM - Fire Force

2:00AM - Assassination Classroom

2:30AM - Gemusetto/Gemusetto

3:00AM - Naruto: Shippudeen

3:30AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Attack on Titan's final season won't be the only debut coming to Toonami in January 2021 as Adult Swim had previously confirmed that SSSS.Gridman will be joining the block sometime next month as well. Although they have yet to confirm an official premiere date for the series as of yet, the extra thirty minutes does bode well for the brand new series coming its way.

With the English dub release of the series airing on Toonami next month, this also bodes well for the SimulDub release of the series. We've yet to be given an official date, but now fans have at least an idea of when the dub will be available in general.