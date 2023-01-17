Attack on Titan Final Season Clarifies Episode Count

The story of the Survey Corps is preparing to come to an end and with a new trailer for the final episodes of Attack on Titan's last installments, confusion has arisen in the anime community. With Eren Jaeger moving toward getting revenge against the world outside of his island's borders, fans were left wondering how many installments would be left before Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation ended, and some translators have suggested that there might not be as many episodes as you think when it comes to the Scout Regiment's battle against their former friend.

Earlier, Studio MAPPA revealed that the final installments of the last season of Attack on Titan would begin with a television arrival this March, though translators might have debunked the idea that it would be multiple episodes. The series itself only has around nine manga chapters to cover before its anime comes to an end, so the upcoming finale certainly will not be as long as the previous two parts of season four. Apparently, the next two releases will be single episodes, though they will have a longer running time than the typical half-hour length that Attack on Titan's previous installments had.

Attack on Finale

According to translators out of Japan, the translation of MAPPA's recent statement regarding the final story being split in two was to split it into "two special episodes" rather than "two cours", with a cours normally being around twelve episodes weekly installments. Considering the final episodes will mostly revolve around action as Mikasa, Armin, and the remaining members of the Scouts try to stop Eren's genocidal plan by any means necessary, it's no surprise that this final burst of episodes wouldn't be particularly long.

MAPPA has a lot on their plate at the moment, not even taking into account the long-awaited conclusion of Hajime Isayama's brutal epic, as Vinland Saga's second season has just begun and this year will see the return of Jujutsu Kaisen alongside the arrival of Hell's Paradise.

Are you prepared for the ending of Attack on Titan's anime? How did you feel about the manga's original ending which has proven to be controversial with quite a few fans since its release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.