Attack on Titan Final Season: Why The Conclusion Arc Was Split in Two

Attack on Titan's final season is about to bring its anime adaptation to a close over two new parts that arrive this year. While the first part will land this March to continue the journey of the Scout Regiment as they attempt to stop Eren Jaeger's genocidal plan to wipe out most of the world's population, the second has yet to receive a release window aside from arriving this year. Now, Studio MAPPA has confirmed why the finale will be split in two for the long-awaited conclusion.

MAPPA has a major year for 2023, even when you take the Survey Corps out of the equation. Currently, MAPPA has released the first two episodes of Vinland Saga's second season, taking the reins from Wit Studio, in a similar scenario as Attack on Titan. This summer, MAPPA will bring back Yuji Itadori and the students of Jujutsu Tech for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, marking another major anime event. The production house will also introduce fans to a new anime series in Hell's Paradise, along with a new feature-length film for an original property titled "Alice And Therese's Illusion Factory". Needless to say, MAPPA has retained its status as one of the busiest anime studios in the world today.

The latest statement from MAPPA breaks down why the conclusion had to be split in two:

"To all of you who are looking forward to the TV anime Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Conclusion Arc. We're pleased to announce the release date of Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Our initial goal was to broadcast the entire Final Season on March 3rd, 2023. However, in the process of production, the amount of work became much larger than expected, and after consulting with the committee members, we've decided to release the series in two parts.

We deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the completion of the anime in the Conclusion Arc. All of our employees and staff promise to devote our energies to the production of Attack on Titan until the very end, so we hope you will give us a little more time."

