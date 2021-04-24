Attack On Titan Finale Spawns Ramen Collaboration

✖

The final chapter of Hajime Isayama's Attack On Titan landed earlier this month, bringing to a close the story of the Scout Regiment, and it seems as if the big finale has spawned an unexpected collaboration between the dark epic franchise and a Ramen producer. While Ramen itself isn't featured that often in the adventures of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, as it is in the likes of franchises such as Dragon Ball and Naruto, it's clear that the company of Myojo Foods is seeking to capitalize on the buzz that has arrived as a result of the big ending.

The world of the Eldians within the walls found themselves bereft of a lot of societal advancements, and food and drink, that was otherwise commonplace in the world at large. During the third season of Attack On Titan's anime, we witnessed Zeke, Reiner, and Bertholdt drinking coffee, a liquid that none of the members of the Scout Regiment had ever encountered before, leading them to believe it was some sort of tea. In season four, the Survey Corps has infiltrated the inner workings of the nation of Marley, blending into the technologically advanced society that keeps the Eldian race under their thumb.

Myojo Foods in Japan shared the new art packaging for their Ramen that will have an Attack On Titan theme, which will also allow those who purchased the cup of noodles to go into a drawing for anime prizes from the dark series if they buy them between the month of May and July of this year:

(Photo: Myojo Foods)

Though Attack On Titan's manga might have come to a close, the anime is set to launch its final episodes in early 2022, bringing the animated adventures of the Survey Corps to a close. While the anime has been extremely faithful to the source material, it will definitely be interesting to see if there are any major changes that will be made in the final battle between the Eldians and the nation of Marley. There have yet to be any announcements for a potential sequel or spin-off to the anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama, but that won't stop Attack On Titan from remaining in fans' minds for years to come.

Would you be willing to partake in Attack On Titan Ramen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via ANN