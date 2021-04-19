Attack on Titan Final Chapter to Release Extra Pages Soon

✖

Attack on Titan may have brought its manga to an end, but there is more of the series left to enjoy. Of course, the anime plans to wrap next year when season four returns for its final half. And now, a new report has confirmed a few unseen pages will be added to Attack on Titan's finale before long.

The update comes from Kodansha as translators shared the good news from the publisher's latest magazine. It was there the company confirmed the final volume of Attack on Titan will include some never-before-seen pages. The additional pages were not included in the first printing of chapter 139, but they can be found in volume 34 when it goes live.

The final volume 34 of "Attack on Titan" by Hajime Isayama will have additional pages that weren't included in the final chapter pic.twitter.com/SSfPg5WpVW — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 14, 2021

Of course, this update means the extra pages will debut in Japan ahead of America. After all, manga volumes do still have long waits when it comes to translation. If Attack on Titan volume 34 debuts in Japan this summer, it might be winter or later until fans stateside can check out the volume in English.

If you want to catch up on Attack on Titan before this final volume goes live, there are several ways to check out the manga. Crunchyroll has access to the entire manga digitally, but you must be a premium subscriber to check out the library. You can also buy individual chapters on Comixology if you're looking to expand your digital collection!

What do you make of this latest tease? How are you coping after the finale of Attack on Titan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.