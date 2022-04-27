Spy x Family Art Arrives From Attack on Titan's Creator

✖

Spy x Family is quickly taking over screens with its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it turns out that the creator behind Attack on Titan is such a fan that they illustrated some special new art for the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the most highly anticipated anime debuts of the year overall, and the series has been meeting those high expectations with its first few episodes. All of this hype was built from just how strong the original manga has been since it started, and it's amassed a huge fanbase in the process.

Some of these Spy x Family fans are prominent manga creators in their own right such as Attack on Titan series creator Hajime Isayama. Although Isayama's own series has completed its run (with its anime adaptation preparing for its return next year), the creator took some time out of his schedule to showcase some major love for Spy x Family's release with some special new art to celebrate the series! This art gives Isayama's take on the three central members of the Forger family, Loid, Anya, and Yor, and even the fourth member not seen in the anime yet, Bond! You can check it out below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

SPY × FAMILY illustration by Hajime Isayama pic.twitter.com/5yepiZyZw0 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 27, 2022

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family, the manga's latest chapters can now be read completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library! As for the anime, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

As for Attack on Titan, Part 3 of the Final Season is gearing up for its release some time next year.