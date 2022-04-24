Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 3

✖

Spy x Family has premiered its third episode this week, and has debuted a special new poster to help commemorate the occasion! The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the most talked about premieres of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and it's no mystery as to why as the first two episodes of the anime had introduced fans to the unique trio at the center of the story. The third episode of the series takes this one step further, however, and finally brings them all to one place as a new family.

The central hook of Spy x Family is seeing how, essentially, three liars come together as a family and need to keep their respective secrets from one another while trying their best to live a happy family life. Fans got the first idea of what this will look like in the third episode as the "Forger" family of Loid, Yor, and Anya all moved in with one another and you can check out some special art to celebrate this new anime family below from the series' official Twitter account:

Now that the Forger family has officially come together, it's time for the best part of the series as all three members will be getting into all kinds of shenanigans in order to keep their secrets from one another. Making matters even more hilarious is the fact that Anya's telepathic abilities mean she knows everyone's secrets (and why they're together as a family as a first place), but her childlike antics only add fuel to the fire. It's really going to pick up from here.

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family for yourself, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How did you like Spy x Family's third episode? How are you liking the new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!