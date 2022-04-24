Spy x Family Proves Its a Hit Already with Newest Cable Ratings

✖

Spy x Family has taken the anime fandom by storm on social media, and it turns out the show isn't just blowing smoke online. The ratings for the show have gone live as of late and paint a rather nice picture of the Forger family. After all, Spy x Family had a massive premiere overseas, so there is no way you can deny its star power at this point!

The update comes from Video Research Ltd., an organization known for tracking real-time show ratings and their DVR additions down the line. One of the company's most recent reports went over Spy x Family given its hype online. It was there fans learned that 6.919 million viewers in Japan watched the anime's premiere overseas which made it that week's most-watched anime.

With its DVR views included, the data confirms Spy x Family had a rating of 5.5%. This comes after initial reports assigned the anime's premiere with a rating of 3.1% in Japan. This goes to show how many fans tuned into the premiere later using DVR, and that doesn't even account for streaming views. All in all, Spy x Family episode one was Japan's fourth most-watched TV series the week it went live. And with three episodes to its name now, it seems the hype for Spy x Family is just getting started.

If you want to catch up with the series, you can find it streaming over on Crunchyroll. The show is available subbed or dubbed in English. So for more information on Spy x Family, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

