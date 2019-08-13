Japan Unveils Official Attack On Titan Subway Signs

Regardless of where you’re living, public transportation can be scary. With subway systems, you’re careening through underground tunnels in a speeding bullet with a bevy of strangers surrounding you in order to get to your destination. To promote safety using public transit, Japan has used one of the scariest, most nihilistic anime series to date with brand spanking new Attack On Titan signs throughout the country’s metro system! Will Eren, Armin, and Mikasa be able to save subway patrons throughout the franchise’s country of origin?

Twitter User MissRiTheNay shared the recently revealed subway signs that show pieces of Eren’s Survey Corps grappling gear getting stuck in a closing door on the train with which he is entering, in an attempt to worn patrons to avoid succumbing to a similar fate:

The artwork, which also is sporting a cool piece of art that was featured in the “Final Exhibition” that promoted the popular franchise in a Japanese museum, hilariously portrays some of the members of the Survey Corps attempting to use a nearby metro train, unsuccessfully. Of course, the real question is why Eren and company would be using a a subway to get around when they have gas powered grappling hooks attached to their belts, but we digress.

The franchise has just wrapped its third season a few weeks back and is looking to finish off its story via the anime next year with its fourth and final season, promising to wrap the story of the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldians. Marley, of course, is interesting in that it is far more technologically advanced than anything that the Eldians currently have, though we’ll have to keep an eye out to see if they have a metro subway system set up to boot.

What do you think of this hilarious subway art using characters from Attack On Titan?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.