10 Simpsons Characters Who Deserve More Attention in the Show

Springfield’s population is bursting with colorful personalities, yet so many of them remain tragically underutilized. For over three decades, The Simpsons has built an expansive universe filled with quirky residents far beyond the core Simpson family. While some secondary characters like Mr. Burns, Krusty the Clown, and Principal Skinner have received substantial development over the years, countless others remain stuck in the background despite their enormous potential. The show’s writers have occasionally spotlighted these minor characters in episodes like the classic “22 Short Films About Springfield,” proving these Springfield citizens can carry compelling storylines all on their own. What makes this especially frustrating for long-time fans is that many of these background players have been present since the show’s earliest seasons, appearing just enough to establish memorable traits but never receiving the full character exploration they deserve. If the writers are looking for fresh material in the show’s fourth decade, they need look no further than the wealth of established yet underdeveloped citizens already populating their fictional town.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The untapped potential of these background characters represents one of the show’s greatest missed opportunities. With the series now in its 35th season, many long-time fans argue that exploring these lesser-known residents could breathe fresh life into the aging animated institution. Giving more screen time to characters who’ve been around since the early seasons but rarely get to shine could satisfy nostalgic viewers while offering new creative avenues for the writing team. Here’s a look at ten Springfield residents who deserve their moment in the spotlight.

Sideshow Bob’s Family

20th Century Studios

While Sideshow Bob himself gets regular showcase episodes, his extended family—including his cultured brother Cecil, his Italian wife Francesca, and his son Gino—offer untapped potential. The dynamics between these sophisticated yet murderous relatives could provide fresh angles on one of the show’s best-established recurring characters.

Hank Scorpio

20th Century Studios

Despite appearing in just one episode as Homer’s enthusiastic but evil boss, Hank Scorpio remains a fan-favorite character. His charismatic leadership style and oddly supportive management approach, despite literally being a supervillain, made for a memorable combination. Even a one-episode return could recapture some of the magic from the show’s creative peak.

Kirk Van Houten

20th Century Studios

Milhouse’s perpetually down-on-his-luck father has gradually developed from a one-note character into Springfield’s avatar for middle-aged male sadness. His pathetic adventures in dating, employment, and recording demo tapes (“Can I Borrow a Feeling?”) contain both humor and pathos. Further exploration of Kirk’s struggles could provide surprisingly touching stories amid the comedy.

Dr. Nick Riviera

20th Century Studios

The hilariously incompetent doctor, with his signature greeting, “Hi, everybody!” has provided consistent laughs throughout the series. While he’s made numerous appearances, Dr. Nick rarely gets central focus despite his comedy potential. An episode exploring his questionable medical education or following his daily practice would offer rich opportunities for the show’s trademark satire of professional incompetence.

The Winfields

20th Century Studios

These elderly neighbors from the show’s early seasons mysteriously disappeared without explanation (though Homer once speculated they moved to Florida “to run out the clock”). A storyline about their return to Springfield or the Simpson family visiting them could create nostalgic connections to the show’s golden era while exploring themes of aging and community changes.

Janey Powell

20th Century Studios

Lisa Simpson’s classmate and occasional friend, Janey, has appeared throughout the series but rarely gets substantial screen time or character development. Exploring Janey’s home life and giving her more personality beyond just being “Lisa’s friend” could provide valuable storylines about female friendship and create more opportunities for Lisa to interact with peers her own age.

Lionel Hutz

20th Century Studios

Before Phil Hartman’s tragic passing necessitated the character’s retirement, ambulance-chasing lawyer Lionel Hutz was one of Springfield’s most consistently funny residents. Though introducing a similar character might risk feeling like a replacement, creating a worthy successor to Springfield’s legal community could fill a humor void that’s been present since Hutz’s disappearance.

John Waters

20th Century Studios

Despite being voiced by the iconic filmmaker himself, the John Waters character (officially named John) only made a handful of appearances after his memorable debut. As one of the show’s first openly gay characters, his quirky personality and unexpected friendship with Homer provided both laughs and thoughtful commentary. In today’s more inclusive television landscape, bringing back the John character could allow the show to revisit LGBTQ+ themes with more depth and nuance.

Jessica Lovejoy

20th Century Studios

This rebellious daughter of Reverend Lovejoy made a lasting impression despite appearing in just one focused episode as Bart’s girlfriend. Her fascinating contradiction – Sunday school perfect girl on the outside, but secretly more troublemaking than Bart – created a character ripe for further exploration. Jessica’s dynamic with her uptight father and her ability to manipulate those around her would make for entertaining storylines examining the darker side of Springfield’s supposedly upstanding citizens.

Ruth Powers

20th Century Studios

Marge Simpson desperately needs a genuine female friendship on the show. Ruth Powers, introduced as Marge’s next-door neighbor, briefly filled this role, most memorably in the Thelma & Louise parody episode where the pair go on the run from the law. Despite her strong introduction as a single mom with an independent streak, Ruth largely disappeared into the background after just a few appearances. A revival of the Marge-Ruth friendship could address the show’s often-criticized handling of female characters while giving Marge storylines that don’t revolve around Homer or the kids.

What The Simpsons characters do you think should be more prominent in the future? Let us know in the comments below!