Rick and Morty Season 8 Shares New Sneak Peek Ahead of Easter

Rick and Morty Season 8 is coming to Adult Swim later this Spring, and they have dropped an appropriately Easter filled sneak peek ahead of the coming holiday. Rick and Morty wrapped up Season 7 of its run back in 2023, so it’s been quite some time since the series has aired new episodes. It had missed out on 2024 due to some shake ups behind the scenes as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but now the animated series is gearing up to make a return with a vengeance later this Spring with a fresh season of new episodes.

Following Adult Swim’s annual April Fool’s Day stunt for this year that saw Rick and Morty come to life through a play, it was officially announced that Rick and Morty would be dropping new episodes later this May. This was the first significant update for Rick and Morty Season 8 since it was confirmed to be in the works a couple of years ago, and now it seems like the floodgates have opened as a new sneak peek clip from the new season has been released as well. You can check out the new look at Rick and Morty Season 8 in the video above.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 8 Come Out?

Rick and Morty Season 8 will officially debut on May 25th at 11:00pm ET/PT with Adult Swim. It has also been confirmed that this new season will be available for streaming with both Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st later this year. Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder will be returning for the new season. It was also confirmed that the core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer will all be returning for their respective roles in the new season.

This new sneak peek ties back into the very first one debuted last week which saw Rick and Morty investigating a strange Easter influenced place that seemed to take it in a much more mystical direction. This is all likely from the same episode, and could end up being the premiere for the season. This would mark the first Easter influenced holiday episode of the series, and if it’s anything like the other holiday specials, then Rick and Morty is planning something wild for this holiday as well.

What Will Rick and Morty Season 8 Be About?

It’s pretty much impossible to guess what any episode of Rick and Morty will be about, and even harder when it comes to an entire season. Adult Swim themselves even played with that idea with the synopsis for the new season too, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

As Rick and Morty prepares to return for Season 8 of the animated series, but it’s only the first in a much bigger wave for the franchise in the years to come. Rick and Morty is not only currently working through its initial order of ten seasons, but Adult Swim has also confirmed that it has picked it up for two more seasons as well. This will take Rick and Morty up through Season 12, and make it one of the longest running original animated series in Adult Swim’s history.