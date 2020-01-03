Jeopardy Kicks Off New Year With Attack on Titan

Sometimes the medium of anime can cross over with some unexpected television shows and movies, and 2020 is starting this trend right with the world of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps stepping into the long time game show that is Alex Trebek‘s Jeopardy. With Attack On Titan coming to a close, there’s no better time than now for the popular anime franchise to make the rounds in other entertainment mediums, though it was certainly unexpected for a question related to the series to be one of the first asked in 2020 for Jeopardy!

Twitter User ShroomMeister shared the clip from Jeopardy wherein host Alex Trebek used a page from Attack On Titan to ask the participants in that episode what the comic page was wherein a reader would have to read from the upper right corner and move their way down:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yep.

This is from the first #Jeopardy of the decade. whoa boy pic.twitter.com/tmvHl2sZOi — Toilet-Bound Mushroom-kun @ anime tiddies for 2020 (@ShroomMeister) January 2, 2020

For those who may not know, Jeopardy began as a game show starting in the year 1964, making it one of the longest running game shows to date that’s been airing on television. It was first created by Merv Griffin, and was eventually handed off to Alex Trebek, who has been hosting the popular series since 1984. The series has won numerous Emmy Awards and other accolades during it’s historical run.

While not having the historical length of Jeopardy, Attack On Titan has certainly gained its fair share of viewers, having become one of the most popular anime franchises since its inception in 2009. With the finale of both the anime and the manga right around the corner, fans are left wondering if there will be a happy ending in the cards for the players of the nihilistic franchise.

What do you think of Jeopardy starting off 2019 with an Attack On Titan related question? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.