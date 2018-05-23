Yes, ‘Attack on Titan’ Has Some Official Lingerie Now

When it comes to Attack on Titan, there are some things you expect the series to make. Cosplay lends itself to the franchise, and you can find get-ups for all its top characters online. For girls, dressing up like Mikasa is as easy as going to Amazon, but no one has known what those heroines don under their uniforms.

Luckily, that has all changed. Attack on Titan has some official lingerie now, and die-hard fangirls will definitely want to check this set out.

Recently, SuperGroupies let fans in on their not-so-Victoria’s Secret. Over in Japan, the retailer is selling a Survey Corps bra along with a full panty set.

As you can see above, the lingerie is as sexy as it is functional. The bra is made of the same tan canvas fabric the Survey Corps soldiers have on their jackets. One of its cups bear the Wings of Freedom patch, and its sides are printed with scenes of life inside of humanity’s walls (via CrunchyRoll).

When it comes to the panties, the lingerie gets a little simpler. The underwear comes with a faux belt waist, and it has an attached mesh skirt to make the entire look a bit more playful.

If you are looking to get your hands on these items, then you will want to head over to SuperGroupies site. The retailer has the lingerie set up for preorder until June 3. Those packages will begin shipping later this fall between September and October.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

What do you think of this sleek lingerie set? Should another set be made that mimics the Titans?