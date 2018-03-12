‘Attack On Titan’ Delivers Brutal Beatdown To [SPOILER]

Attack on Titan knows how to turn up the action. Over the years, the shonen title has put its characters in some truly brutal situations, and fans are always pleased when villains get their due. These days, Attack on Titan is more gray with its baddies, but the Titan Shifters of Marley tend to get rooted against more often than not.

So, you can understand why Attack on Titan made readers real happy with its latest beatdown. Spoilers below!

After a long way, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan was pushed out by Kodansha not too long ago. Chapter 103 followed Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps as they continued their assault on Marley. The stunned country was left scrambling for defense, and its forces relied on its Titan Shifters to get them through the ambush. However, that plan did not work out so well.

When the chapter began, fans watched as the Beast Titan began long-ranged attacks on Marley while the Jaw and Cart Titans got in close. The trio did well in their defense, and the War Hammer Titan was still out of commission. Eren may not be able to eat the Tybur shifter, but he can disable her for the time being.

As the battle raged on. things began looking worse for the Marley fighters. The Beast Titan made a speech to the Paradis forces, telling them all he is not there enemy; No, he is just after Levi Ackerman instead. The callout ended with the captain slicing the Beast Titan’s nape, rendering him crippled.

As for the Cart Titan, the creature found itself in trouble when the Survey Corps targeted it from above. An onslaught of artillery severed the Titan’s limbs and put it in the way of Jean. Right as the soldier went to take out the Titan Shifter, Falco stepped in to protect his mentor and friend, but that doesn’t guarantee the soldier is safe. Jean knows how war works and would go through Falco to finish his mission even if it meant killing the boy. So, fans are hoping the Cart Titan gets its bearings ASAP or the Jaw Titan steps in for a miraculous save.

Were you surprised to see Marley's Titans get beaten so soundly?