Attack on Titan Just Killed Off THAT Main Character at Last

Attack on Titan has the eyes of fans zeroing in on its manga now that it is months away from ending. Only two chapters of the series remain, so you can imagine how invested fans are right about now. There are still dozens of questions needing answers, and things aren't looking good for one of the story's most famous characters. All of that was made clear with the series' new chapter, and it ended with the death of a major player.

So please proceed with caution! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan chapter 137 below:

(Photo: MAPPA)

If you are caught up with the Attack on Titan manga, then you know the character fans are buzzing about. The final pages of the manga's newest chapter ended with Zeke Yeager dead at last. The man was killed by Levi just like the latter promised, but the circumstances surrounding his death were far from anticipated.

After all, Zeke is the one who asked to be killed. His conversation with Armin in the Path awoke his hidden feelings about life. While he still believes Eldians are better dying out, he is convinced to give humanity another shot. His turncoat decision thrust Zeke away from Eren's radical plan and into the waiting arms of Levi in the real world.

"You wanted to meet me, didn't you, Levi?! Can't say I wanted to do the same," Zeke told the captain after removing himself from the Beast Titan's nape. The man revealed his own neck just so Levi could kill him, and the man did get to say some final words before losing his head.

"What a beautiful day it is. If only I'd realized that earlier. Well, after all the killing. I've done that's asking for too much."

Levi ends everything when he cuts off Zeke's head, and the Titans continue to help Armin's group uncover Eren. The cliffhanger teases the boy's death on its last page, but fans are not convinced the other Yeager brother is gone. The hero-turned-villain has too much clout to kill off so quickly. But whenever Eren does die, Zeke will be in the afterlife waiting for him.

