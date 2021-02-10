Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Teases One Hero's Ultimate Sacrifice

✖

Attack on Titan knows a thing or two about doing the hard thing, and fans have been reminded of that once more. This week, a brand-new chapter of the manga went live, and fans were left with few words by the end. The explosive consequences of chapter 137 will change the series forever, and one hero knew that very well. After all, Attack on Titan's cliffhanger just put one soldier's life in the balance, and fans are anxious to see whether or not they live.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan chapter 137 below!

(Photo: MAPPA)

If you have made it to the end of this latest chapter, you will know things have come to a head in Attack on Titan. Eren Jaeger has become a tyrant at the series' end and hopes to cull humanity in hopes of saving his friends. His misguided vision has made Eren the top enemy of those he loves the most. And now, Reiner has put his life on the line to stop the boy for good.

Reiner made the sacrifice in chapter 137 after Jean managed to hit Eren's Founding Titan with a bomb. The blast separates the Titan's head long enough to make Eren vulnerable, and Armin went on to transform into the Colossal Titan to make a deadly blast. The only issue is that the Founding Titan tried to reattach its severed head, but Reiner held back the connective tissue while everyone else made their escape.

"The Armored Titan should be able to withstand the Colossus Titan's explosion. And most of all, Reiner's prepared for the consequences," Pieck tells the group.

As you can imagine, Reiner is making a big bet with his safety here, but he is the only thing standing between humanity and annihilation. Eren's extremist beliefs have given Reiner a new purpose to save the world, but fans fear it will come at the cost of his life.

What did you make of this latest chapter? How do you think Attack on Titan will wrap after this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.