Attack on Titan Drops Better Call Saul Cameo in New Chapter

The creator of Attack on Titan is a busy man. Hajime Isayama did not know how popular his series would become upon its first chapter, but fans around the world have come to love Attack on Titan. Eren Jaeger is a household name for so many, so you can see why Isayama has a lot on his plate. But thanks to a recent chapter, fans know the artist does take time to watch his favorite shows.

And how do fans know what? Well, Isayama put in a not-so-subtle reference to Better Call Saul in the latest Attack on Titan chapter.

Over on Twitter, the fan-page AoTWiki was quick to spot the nod. It turns out the latest chapter includes a few panels showing off Saul Goodman’s rogue Titan.

⚠️ Chapter 124 Manga Spoilers ⚠️ Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – Titan Cameo

As you can see above, the resemblance between the pair is hard to miss. Both Saul and the Titan share a memorable haircut that’s parted to the side. Sure, the Titan might not sport a suit like his Better Call Saul counterpart, but it is hard to miss the pair’s connection after it is pointed out.

Of course, this is far from the first time Isayama has included such cameos in the manga. The artist is a fan of pop culture of all kinds. From memes to television, Isayama has included it all. In the past, he has paid homage to Game of Thrones as well as a few old-school memes. And as it turns out, it seems Isayama included yet another meme in chapter 124 if you look really closely…

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.