‘Attack on Titan’ Confirms Chapter 117 Release Date

Attack on Titan is busy these days to say the least. Not only is the show’s third season set to kick back up this month, but creator Hajime Isayama is deep into the manga’s final arc. Now, fans have learned when the series will drop its next chapter, and the wait will be too long for some.

Recently, Kodansha Comics updated its website with its calendar for May releases, and it was there Attack on Titan greeted fans. As it turns out, the manga plans to drop chapter 117 on May 9 in Japan.

For fans, this release is expecting if not a bit too long for some impatient readers. Attack on Titan is a monthly series, and it is not known for taking breaks. Isayama has been praised for his steadfast schedule, so readers can always expect Attack on Titan to go live as planned.

As for what chapter 117 will hold, fans are very excited. The manga’s most recent chapter proved this final arc is a crazy one, and war has come at last. With Eren having turned to the dark side, the lead has aligned himself with Zeke to exterminate the Eldian race. The rest of the Survey Scouts are locked up for treason, but Marley is not about to let Paradis have its way. In chapter 116, the Cart Titan user infiltrated the island nation to rescue Gabi and Falco… but that wasn’t it. Pieck also gave signal for Marley’s forces to invade Paradis, so the chapter left off with a cliffhanger teasing Eren’s awaited rematch with Reiner Braun.

So, will you be checking out this new chapter?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

