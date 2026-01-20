Dragon Ball Z: 5 Most Iconic Goku Techniques Ranked

It’s been over four decades since the world of Shonen manga and anime took a major turn after the debut of Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Not long after it began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the series gained recognition in Japan before eventually becoming a global phenomenon after the anime’s debut. The franchise has significantly influenced the entire Shonen demographic, shaping it into what we see today. Dragon Ball has forever etched its name in history not only because of its thrilling fights and hype moments but also for introducing several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows.

Over the decades, the series has featured several hype moments of our beloved protagonist, Goku. He only continues to grow as a fighter in Dragon Ball Z, which takes place after a time skip. Thanks to his relentless training, Goku learned several incredible techniques, even after achieving his Super Saiyan transformation. However, while his transformations are always at the center of attention, his techniques are all just as incredible.

5) Fusion Dance

Goku introduced this technique in the Buu Saga as a last resort against the villains. He learned a comical dance routine from the Metamor race while training in the other world after the Cell Games, which allows two users to temporarily merge with each other and amplify their powers. While it’s mostly Trunks and Goten using this technique, Goku merged with Vegeta in the fight against Buu, creating one of the most unexpected and iconic alliances in Shonen.

4) Instant Transmission

Goku learned this ability when he landed on Planet Yardrat after a deathly battle against Freiza. Even though Goku won the fight, planet Namek was destroyed, and the spaceship was busted up, leaving him with no way to return home. Luckily, the inhabitants of the planets taught him Instant Transmission, which allowed him to travel long distances instantly. This ability has come in handy more than a few times, including during the Cell Games when he saved Earth by taking Cell to King Kai’s planet.

3) Kaoiken

While the Saiyans were on their way to Earth after Raditz’s death, Goku was busy training with King Kai, even though he had already died. Thanks to Kami, Goku was able to keep his body even after death and eventually met King Kai, who taught him Kaio-ken, a technique he personally developed. This ability multiplies his ki for a heartbeat and turns his aura crimson while enhancing his power and speed to an exponential level. Over the years, Goku has used several variations of this technique, and each time, it helped him turn the tide of the battle.

2) Spirit Bomb

Spirit Bomb is yet another technique Goku learned from King Kai, and it’s easily one of the most powerful techniques in the verse. However, its strength depends on the number of living creatures contributing their powers for Goku to land one devastating attack. Goku can extract the energy from all kinds of living creatures, compiling them into a gigantic bomb. The only reason Goku can use this technique is that he has a pure heart, which makes it possible for him to manipulate and gather energy.

1) Kamehameha

Kamehameha is so iconic that even those unfamiliar with the anime know the name of this technique. Goku learned it as a child after watching Master Roshi use it just once, even though it took the latter over 50 years to develop this technique. Over the decades, Goku has used several variations of Kamehameha, making it his most famous and memorable technique, which always comes in handy whenever he’s in a tight spot.

