Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Makes a Smashing Debut As Anime Adaptation Seems Inevitable

Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the series began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump as a short manga expected to run for six months. The sequel is supposed to release only three volumes and has already entered its final phase, as it currently features two major battles. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following new characters as they combat the biggest threat in the Jujutsu world after Ryomen Sukuna. The manga released its first volume on January 5th, 2026, and sold over 190k copies in the first week, making it one of the biggest debuts in Shonen Jump history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the volume has only been released in Japan, the numbers are sure to increase even further after the international debut. So far, there hasn’t been a confirmation regarding an English version’s release date, but it’s expected to drop in a few months. With the massive success of the sequel series, which will only grow even further, there’s no denying that an anime adaptation is highly likely.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Might Release an Anime After The Main Story Is Fully Adapted

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Currently, MAPPA has yet to fully adapt the main story, so we might have to wait longer than expected for Modulo to get its own anime adaptation. The third season of the anime is still ongoing, and it’s expected to adapt the Culling Game Arc in two parts. This means it will at least take two to four years to wrap up the story with the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. While the sequel story is incredibly short, there’s no denying that an anime will be a massive success after the manga’s groundbreaking debut.

There’s always a possibility that another studio will pick up the story, but nothing can be certain as of yet. The story will be over in about two or three months, leaving fans with another sense of loss as they bid farewell to another beloved series. Ever since the sequel’s debut, fans haven’t stopped singing praises of the series, as it offers a new, unexplored world of Jujutsu Kaisen. The arrival of Simurians, an alien race, was surely a shocking turn of events, but it ended up being loved by fans thanks to how Gege executed the entire plot.

The sequel allowed Gege to further explore the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and delve deeper into the aftermath of the final battle. The series unveils the statuses of several main characters of the original story, including the heartbreaking fate Yuji Itadori is forced to endure. Judging by Jujutsu Kaisen‘s popularity, an anime adaptation isn’t impossible at all. Since the manga is short enough, the entire story will be adapted into just one season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!