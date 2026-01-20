5 Best New Anime Currently Airing, Ranked by Their Premieres

It is now the third week of 2026, and every anime scheduled to release in the Winter 2026 season has already premiered, setting the stage for the rest of the season. Winter 2026 is shaping up to be one of the strongest anime seasons ever, with not only several highly anticipated returning series but also a few new anime making their debuts and elevating the season to an entirely different level.

While many anime are currently airing, five series have stood out more than the rest, largely thanks to their premieres. Each of these debut episodes highlights what makes the anime special and unique, and why they deserve to be watched this season. Although all of the premieres were impressive, some naturally stood above the others, which is why here we are ranking the five best currently airing anime based on the strength of their premieres.

5) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Nearly three years after its initial premiere, Hell’s Paradise returned with a new season, and MAPPA elevated the anime’s overall quality with its comeback. What makes it one of the best currently airing anime, however, is how the series continues to build a unique intrigue around uncovering the mysteries of Shinsenkyo. With a diverse cast of characters stranded on the island and nearly everyone at odds with one another, a constant sense of tension keeps viewers on edge.

Season 2 returns to this premise while adding even more intrigue through new characters, and its upfront presentation delivers one of the most anticipated battles between Gabimaru and Aza Chobei. The premiere makes it clear that this season will offer increased action and mystery, all while showcasing an anime whose quality has only continued to improve.

4) Oshi no Ko Season 3

Doga Kobo

Out of all the anime currently airing, there is no doubt that Oshi no Ko is one of the most highly anticipated slice-of-life drama series. The premiere of its third season highlights exactly why, as Aqua and Ruby, the Hoshino twins, take new steps forward, all while the shadow of their mother continues to loom over their lives.

The episode also emphasizes another key element that makes the anime stand out: its romantic drama. With Aqua and Akane now officially dating and the effect this has on Kana, the premiere delivers a compelling portrayal of the show’s evolving character dynamics. Meanwhile, the unexpected shift in focus to Ruby, who has now entered a more investigative role in uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder, is a welcome change. The premiere perfectly sets this up, laying strong groundwork for the rest of the season.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is arguably the most anticipated anime not just of this season, but of all of 2026. The series premiered with two episodes released on the same day, as they were part of the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution movie. Because these episodes were originally structured for a theatrical release, their production quality was on an entirely different level.

What truly makes this premiere stand out, however, is how it adds a new layer to the upcoming arc of the anime. With the introduction of new characters and one of the season’s most impressive fights featuring Yuta and Yuji, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 delivered an exceptional debut. Still, despite its strength, it does not rank first or even second, as the other entries offer something uniquely special that places them just above it.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey‘s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 was arguably just as anticipated, if not more so, than Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. It ranks above Jujutsu Kaisen’s premiere solely because of how it highlights the series’ true heart through a standard-length episode, reaffirming why this anime exists in a league of its own. As Frieren, Fern, and Stark continue their journey toward Aureole, the season’s premiere takes a step back and presents the simple challenges of an adventure through two separate segments.

While the episode features no major plot developments and could easily be dismissed as filler, its simplicity is exactly what made fans fall in love with the series and regard it as one of the best anime ever. The somber tone, the quiet lessons woven into a small-scale story, and the emphasis on the party’s dynamic capture the true essence of the show. There could not have been a better way to open the season, though it still falls just short of the premiere of a new anime that completely surprised the fandom.

1) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

Sentenced to Be a Hero, a brand-new anime, debuted with an hour-long episode, and its premiere immediately showcased why it already deserves to be called the best new anime of 2026. The action-adventure on display in the first episode serves as a perfect counter to the oversaturation of isekai, proving that a strong fantasy series does not need the reincarnation of an ordinary man into another world. Instead, a well-built fantasy setting with compelling elements is more than enough to elevate an anime.

While the consistently high animation quality throughout the premiere makes it a must-watch, the series’ narrative is undoubtedly its strongest asset. In a world where being labeled a “Hero” is a form of punishment, Xylo’s character and his forced role in serving that sentence introduce a deeply intriguing premise worth investing in. Sentenced to Be a Hero delivered a premiere that came out of nowhere, instantly becoming a hit and establishing itself as one of the very best anime currently airing in Winter 2026.

