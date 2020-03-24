Attack On Titan Revisits Marco in the Most Heartwrenching Way

Marco might not have been one of the most prominent members of the Survey Corps in Attack On Titan, but his death was certainly one of the most disturbing scenes of the franchise and it has just been revisited in a brutal way in the franchise’s latest manga chapter! With Eren Jaeger throwing a monkey wrench into the war between Marley and Eldia, both sides are thinking about what they should do moving forward, leading to a union the likes of which we had never thought possible. With the cat out of the bag, expect big changes moving forward!

Warning! If you haven’t read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

With Eren Jaeger promising to eradicate everyone in the world that doesn’t have Eldian blood running through their veins, several members of Marley and the Survey Corps have banded together in an attempt to defeat him. Before the likes of Annie, Reiner, Hange, Armin, Jean, Mikasa, and others can move forward however, they decide to share some of their darkest secrets around a camp fire in order to clear the air. In doing so, Reiner and Annie go into how they had murdered their former friend Marco.

Marco, of course, was a good friend to Annie, Reiner, and Bertholdt, discovering their secret and thus becoming a liability to the undercover Marleyian soldiers. With little idea of what else to do, the three spies decide to swipe Marco’s three dimensional maneuver gear and leave him to be eaten by a nearby Titan, who does so in grotesque fashion!

As Annie and Reiner dive deep into the story, the Survey Corps members are taken aback at just what they were willing to do to hide their true motives, with Jean in particular freaking out and proceeding to kick Reiner to the point where he has to be held back by his comrades. Reiner had originally attempted to place the blame on the titan that was eating Marco but slowly came to realize that he was ultimately the one who had murdered his friend, and is now struggling with that decision.

With the strange new alliance moving forward in an attempt to stop Eren’s new goals, it’s unclear if they’ll truly be able to work together long enough to save the world!

