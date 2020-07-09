Attack On Titan Confirms the Release Date of Chapter 130

✖

Attack On Titan is coming to a close, and with only a handful of chapters remaining in the dark franchise's manga, it seems as though we have a release date as to when Chapter 130 will be hitting the stands. With a new Survey Corps being born to combat a new threat, readers have definitely been following along with anticipation to see how the war between Marley and Eldia comes to a close and which of their favorite characters will ultimately survive the intense encounter, if any are able to in fact make it out alive.

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on Attack On Titan's Manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory with this one!

When last we left the new Survey Corps, the likes of Armin, Mikasa, Connie, Annie, and Reiner had managed to snag themselves a boat that would allow them to start the process of travelling directly to the newest threat to the world in Eren Jaeger. Following his acquisition of the powers of the Founding Titan, Eren has issued a proclamation that anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood will be eliminated and has released an army of Titans to follow his whims. With time running out as Marley is trampled, his former friends and enemies are teaming up to try to talk some sense into him, if not outright kill him in order to stop his insanity.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the update that the next chapter in the dark anime series would be releasing on August 7th, meaning that readers of the manga will have to wait around a month to take one step closer to the big finale of the series:

Attack on Titan Chapter 131 official release date, August 7th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/P1o2Np2bsr — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 8, 2020

The fourth and final season of the anime is looking to translate the final battle between the Eldian people and the nation of Marley, with Studio MAPPA releasing a brand new trailer that gave fans an idea for how the final story line will look in animation.

Are you excited to read the next chapter of Attack On Titan's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.