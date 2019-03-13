‘Attack on Titan’ Resurrects A Favorite Character

Attack on Titan is ready to pull its own Dragon Ball Z-style miracle. In the vein of shonen series everywhere, the franchise just brought a favorite character back from the dead, and the revival has got fans feeling all sorts of confused.

So, be careful! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan below!

Recently, Kodansha Comics rolled out a new chapter of Attack on Titan, and it has plenty to unpack. Not only does the update catch up with the Paradis military, but it settles a score between Zeke and Levi.

While the manga seems to be skirting around Levi’s survival, Attack on Titan made few bones about Zeke. The Titan Shifter did blow himself up to escape the legendary soldier, but he seemed to do so at the cost of his life. Even his superhuman powers were not enough to save him from being blown in half, and Zeke knew it upon waking up crippled.

“I guess it’s no good. I’m going to die after all,” the man thought to himself before his life’s memories flashed through.

Before long, fans were shown a panel of Zeke decidedly dead on the ground, but his vacant eyes did not stay that way. His death was met by a strange vision of a girl and a rogue Titan who stumbled upon Zeke’s split remains. The creature tore its stomach open and stuffed Zeke’s torso inside the cavity but what follows next is uncertain. All fans know is that the Titan exploded some time later, and Zeke stepped from its body fully alive and confused.

“I don’t know [what happened]. A girl I’ve never met before molded my body out of Earth. I was in an unknown land and all I could do was watch. It feels like I was there for years but it also felt like it was over in an instant.”

There is no telling what exactly happened to bring Zeke back to life, but fans are certain it has something to do with this mystery girl. Now, readers will have to wait for the series’ next update to learn more about the resurrection, but they’re willing to bet Zeke is back for good and more powerful than ever before.

So, did you see this revival coming?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

